Kim Kardashian's lover decides to seal his lips over his love life

Kim Kardashian’s long term friend and lover Lewis Hamilton kept his lips sealed over the topic of his love life.

On Wednesday, the F1 racer was sighted at Bahrain for the first official testing week ahead of the Formula F1 season. He was asked to reveal about his sweetheart and how things had been, but according to the Sky Sports F1 reporter, Ted Kravitz, Lewis was not interested in talking about it

He revealed that the driver looked not so “keen” about the topic and avoided it as he heard the question and acted like nothing was said.

The journalist also revealed that the same question was asked to him in the written press, where he straight up declined to discuss the information about his date. Lewis was presented with the line, “did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?”To which he gushed, “It’s my private life, I’m not talking about that”.

This came after the duo were first spotted by the paparazzi, sending the netizens into a frenzy and then later confirming it themselves by sitting in the audience of Super Bowl LX 2026. It is to be noted that the pair have been friends for over a decade.