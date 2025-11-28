Kim Sae Ron's mother unveils more evidence Kim Soo Hyun dated her as a minor

The controversy involving Korean stars Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron has intensified.

The evidences were presented by Kim Sae Ron’s mother to support allegations that Soo Hyun groomed her daughter while she was still a minor. In response, Soo Hyun’s team has firmly denied these accusations.

The accusations escalated after a 25-year-old Sae ron was discovered dead in her home on February 16. Whilst the ongoing speculation about the cause of her death, the YouTube channel Garo-SEO Research Institute Gaseyeon alleged that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had a six-year relationship starting in 2015, when she was 15, and he was 27.

The speculation resurfaced after Sae Ron posted and deleted a selfie with Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram in March 2024.

Sae Ron’s family also claimed that she died due to her former agency, Gold Medallist, which also represents Soo hyun, pressuring her to pay her debts. The actress allegedly pleaded for more time to repay the 700 million KRW debt, incurred after her DUI incident.

Now, Sae Ron’s mother has spoken out once again, admitting that, “I fear the world might believe the other party’s falsehoods, and the truth could be buried.

Kim Soo-hyun’s side has framed our evidence as fabricated, claiming, ‘Kim Sae-ron never dated Kim Soo-hyun during her minority’”.

“Even if additional materials are disclosed today, they will likely repeat the same argument. Whether the evidence was fabricated or whose account is accurate will soon be revealed through the investigative agency’s findings”, said Sae Ron’s mother.

She claimed to possess several testimonies given by mutual friends and acquaintances, which testify to the existence of romantic involvement.

A memo which was forensically extracted from Soo hyun’s phone reportedly contained messages like, “Can’t I say I want to spend every remaining day with you? Oppa, it’s not just because of the military. We have many obstacles to overcome. The first is my visible presence. If you truly meant to meet me again, I can wait. Not wait, but keep loving you”.

Sae Ron’s mother argued that “These are expressions only possible between lovers. It’s evident they were already in a romantic relationship before the memo was written on September 28, 2017”. In addition, the previously mentioned handwritten note had Ron referring to Hyun as her “first and last love”.

Messages like “I want to see you right now” and “I am completely undressed” were also present in the memo, which, according to Sae Ron’s mother “, proves they were lovers.”

Meanwhile, Soo hyun’s legal representative, Go Sang-rok of Law Firm Pil, promptly responded to all the new evidence and told Yonhap News, “These are materials we’ve already submitted to the investigative agency. They are unrelated to Kim Soo-hyun or were written solely by the deceased. They lack evidentiary value, and detailed forensic data also differ.”

Additionally, Soo hyun’s legal team previously filed a 12 billion KRW lawsuit against Sae ron’s family, claiming that they fabricated messages, damaging Soo hyun’s image and career. The actor also publicly denied dating the 2000-born actress while she was a minor.

In an updated statement, Sae Ron’s mother decried attorney Go’s remarks about her daughter, claiming he insulted her on social media as a ‘bipolar crazy person, mentally unstable and a minor sl*t’.

“We filed a petition today with the Korean Bar Association and the Seoul Bar Association seeking discipline against attorney Go Sang-rok,” she said, according to Chosun.

She added their family, including Sae ron, are being targeted by the actor’s fans who accuse them of delaying the investigation.