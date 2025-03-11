Actor Kim Soo Hyun linked to Kim Sae Ron’s tragic end in new allegations

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, known for his iconic roles in dramas like My Love from the Star and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, is now caught in a major controversy following allegations linking him to the tragic passing of actress Kim Sae Ron.

Allegations have surfaced linking Hyun to the tragic death of actress Kim Sae Ron, who passed away earlier this year. Kim Sae Ron’s aunt has come forward with claims that Kim Soo Hyun’s actions deeply affected her niece in the months leading up to her death.

According to Ron’s aunt, Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a romantic relationship for six years, starting in 2015 when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old and Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

The relationship reportedly ended in 2021, but the aftermath left Ron emotionally and financially strained.

The aunt revealed that Hyun’s management company, GOLD MEDALIST, initially supported Ron after a drunk driving incident in 2022, paying 700 million KRW (around $483,000 USD) in damages on her behalf.

However, things took a turn when the company later demanded repayment of the amount, leaving Bloodhounds actress devastated.

Hyun’s alleged silence during this period added to Ron’s distress. Her aunt claimed that Ron tried to contact Kim Soo Hyun but received no response, which made her feel betrayed.

The situation worsened when GOLD MEDALIST reportedly released a negative statement about Ron, further damaging her reputation.

Unable to cope with the financial and emotional pressure, Kim Sae Ron tragically took her own life on Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday.

The aunt also stated that the family has evidence of the six-year relationship between Hyun and Kim Sae Ron.

She emphasised that Kim Soo Hyun’s actions and the company’s demands played a significant role in her niece’s struggles.

However, Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea’s most beloved actors, have slammed these rumors.

Earlier, South Korean K drama actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in Listen to My Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, Bloodhounds (Netflix) and Hi! School-Love On, was reportedly found dead at her home on February 16.

According to Dispatch, emergency responders were sent to her apartment after receiving a call from an acquaintance. Authorities have yet to release further details.

On Sunday, The Korea Herald reported that Ron was discovered by a friend, who immediately contacted the police at 4:50 PM KST (1:20 PM IST).

Law enforcement officials have confirmed there were no signs of forced entry, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of her sudden passing.

Ron began her acting career at just nine years old in 2009. She was last seen in the Netflix K drama series Bloodhounds, where she played the role of Cha Hyeon Ju, alongside Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi.