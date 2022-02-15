GetWellSoonTaehyung: Fans send prayers for BTS member Kim Taehyung

The social media users wished for the speedy recovery of BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V after the musician tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was announced on BIGHIT Music, the band’s official website.

On 15th February, BIGHIT Music announced that member V has tested positive for COVID-19. Get well soon V 💜🥺@BTS_twt#BTS pic.twitter.com/wLaWcbkBqg — BTS UK 🇬🇧 ⁷ (@BANGTANUK) February 15, 2022

“We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V,” the statement read. “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test.

“He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”

They added that the musician completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat.

“He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the healthcare authorities,” they added.

Read More: BTS becomes first Asian act to create Spotify history

BTS further mentioned there was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask and there was no close contact.

None of the BTS members other than V is said to be presenting any symptoms and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery,” it was stated.

They will cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities as well.

The netizens have wished speedy recovery to the musician.

📸 taehyung you will always be our safe place #GetWellSoonTaehyung pic.twitter.com/b7fEmABEAG — ☽ (@jiminfactory) February 15, 2022

Taehyung, we are praying, wishing, and hoping every moment for your speedy recovery & good health & happiness. 🥺 We love you so much, Tae! Always with you! 💗#GetWellSoonTaehyung pic.twitter.com/u2YYJ2e4yH — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) February 15, 2022

#GetWellSoonTaehyung 💜

you’re the sweetest loveliest kindest soul i have ever known & you’ll come back stronger than ever! praying wishing and hoping each and every moment for your speedy recovery we love you taehyung stay safe & be healthy 💌 #태형이에게_우리의_사랑이닿길 ♡ pic.twitter.com/pa7W8MuysV — ً (@healwithtae) February 15, 2022

I love you more than anything. Recover well and come back stronger and healthier. our taehyung 💗🐻💗#GetWellSoonTaeHyung pic.twitter.com/IWEXkaVexg — keep strugglin⁷ (slow) (@keepstrugglin_) February 15, 2022

Earlier, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin have had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Comments