King Charles calls meeting over William’s ‘explosive’ plan

King Charles III recently hosted a high-profile meeting at Windsor Castle, a move that royal experts suggest reasserts the monarch’s central role as Prince William prepares a radical, “hands-on” restructuring of the royal family’s future.

The crucial summit at Windsor follows a wave of headlines surrounding the Prince of Wales’ forward-looking strategy for when he eventually takes the throne. Sources close to the palace indicate that William is planning a major overhaul that could significantly alter centuries of royal tradition and real estate management.

Inside Prince William’s Radical ‘Modern Monarchy’ Plan

While King Charles has historically championed a “slimmed-down monarchy,” Prince William’s blueprint goes a step further, targeting financial transparency and accountability.

According to royal insiders and reports from The Sunday Times, William’s agenda includes a strict crackdown on royal privileges that many feel are no longer fit for the 21st century. Key components of his strategy include:

Banning Subletting on Royal Estates: Prompted by recent National Audit Office (NAO) findings regarding the subletting of properties on royal grounds, William intends to ban the practice entirely to avoid poor public optics.

Ending Rent-Free Living for Non-Working Royals: The Prince of Wales plans to stop extended family members who do not perform official duties from living rent-free in crown palaces.

Leading by Example: Setting a new standard for transparency, William and the Princess of Wales have made the contract details for their own Windsor residence, Forest Lodge, public—proving they pay above market rate and strictly adhere to the no-subletting policy.

“William is mindful of how much the monarchy costs the British taxpayer and will be incredibly ‘hands-on’ in restructuring it into a leaner, more accountable machine,” a palace source revealed.