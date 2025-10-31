King Charles chooses Kate Winslet to narrate his life documentary

Kate Winslet is adding another notable project to her already impressive resume with a touch of royalty!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress -who recently became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation – is set to narrate King Charles’ new Amazon Prime documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, a film celebrating the King’s efforts to save the planet.

“Kate Winslet will narrate upcoming documentary: ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision,” the charity announced on Instagram on Thursday, October 30.

They further added, “The King’s Foundation and Prime Video today announce that Kate Winslet, Ambassador for The King’s Foundation, will provide narration for the new landmark film documenting His Majesty King Charles III’s Harmony philosophy and environmental journey.”

Following the announcement, the Titanic actor gushed over the opportunity, calling it a “pleasure and a privilege.”

“I share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it’s been really rewarding to work with The King’s Foundation on this exciting project,” she said in a statement.

Kate recently attended The King’s Foundation’s annual awards ceremony where she presented the award for international impact.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision -which is set to release on Prime Video worldwide from early next year – is directed by Nicolas Brown and produced by Passion Planet.