Thursday, August 7, 2025
Crying baby steals the show during King Charles’s RAF visit— Watch now

King Charles found himself in a light-hearted moment during an important visit to RAF Lossiemouth, as a crying baby stole the spotlight in what has now become a viral video.

The monarch was at the northern Scotland airbase to mark the reformation of Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron, one of the UK’s vital military units.

As the monarch greeted a line of well-wishers, he was met with loud cries from a crying baby being held by a parent.

Despite the formal military event, the moment became light-hearted. Wearing his full Air Force uniform, King Charles smiled and calmly responded to the crying baby’s interruption.

The exchange was captured on camera and has since become a viral video, drawing amusement from the public.


In the viral video, the baby continues to wail despite attempts by the mother and King Charles to calm the situation.

The two continued their brief conversation amid the noise, adding a human touch to the otherwise ceremonial atmosphere.

King Charles remained composed and cheerful throughout the encounter, which many saw as a charming and relatable moment.

The royal visit focused on bringing back Number 42 Squadron. King Charles led a ceremonial parade, watched a flypast, and presented the unit’s Standard during the Stand-Up Parade.

King Charles

RAF Lossiemouth, one of the UK’s two Quick Reaction Alert facilities, is home to nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

Following the parade, King Charles inspected the aircraft, spoke with Poseidon flight crews, and reviewed advanced systems used for maritime operations.

While the military focus remained significant, it was the encounter with the crying baby that captured public attention.

The footage of the interaction quickly turned into a viral video, showcasing the monarch’s warm and humorous approach even in unscripted moments.

