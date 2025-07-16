King Charles welcomes Indian Cricket Team after Lord’s test match

King Charles warmly received the India Men’s Test Cricket Team at Clarence House gardens following their recent match at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Royal Family Updates

The meeting took place after England secured a tense 22-run victory in the third Test, with the monarch hosting the players as part of his role as Head of the Commonwealth.

The reception by King Charles was a symbolic diplomatic gesture, continuing the long-standing tradition of His Majesty welcoming visiting Commonwealth cricket teams during their tours of England.

Despite their loss, the Indian cricket team were honoured in recognition of their participation and competitive spirit.

The match had ended in dramatic fashion, with England’s captain Ben Stokes delivering a standout bowling performance to help dismiss India for 170 while chasing a target of 193.

Alongside Jofra Archer, Stokes tore through the Indian batting order, taking key wickets and keeping pressure high throughout the final session.

During the innings, players like Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah offered resistance, but the effort fell just short as England closed out the game.

After the match, King Charles met members of the Indian cricket team, continuing his engagement with sport and Commonwealth nations.

The meeting not only marked a moment of goodwill but also highlighted King Charles’s ongoing support for international cricket.

This is not the first time King Charles has hosted cricket teams from the Commonwealth.

Also Read: Fresh insight into rooftop incident that alarmed King Charles’ security

Earlier, New details emerged about a security incident that occurred during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Jersey last summer.

The royal couple were briefly rushed to safety after a potential threat was identified in St Helier, where they were meeting locals and enjoying a tour of the Jersey Expo.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had been speaking with stallholders and were about to sample some Jersey ice cream when their security team acted swiftly, moving them into the nearby Pomme D’or hotel.

The move came after someone was spotted on a rooftop, raising concerns at the time. Now, police have confirmed the alert turned out to be a false alarm.