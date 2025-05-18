King Charles joins Prince Edward for rare outing

King Charles delighted royal fans with a rare appearance alongside his younger brother, Prince Edward, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

According to Express.co.uk, the 76-year-old monarch appeared relaxed and cheerful as he enjoyed the day out in Windsor, marking his return to the event for the first time since 2024.

King Charles was seen smiling warmly throughout the day as he watched the competitions with Prince Edward, 61, and Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie.

The outing was a special moment for fans, who rarely see the royal brothers together outside of formal state events.

Dressed in smart trousers, a crisp white shirt, tie and a classic blazer, King Charles completed his look with a stylish pair of sunglasses, showing his trademark sense of understated royal style.

Since the event, royal fans have taken to social media to share their excitement at seeing King Charles and Prince Edward side by side.

One fan wrote, “This is lovely seeing the brothers together. Edward reminds me so much of his father.” Another added, “It’s rare to see them this close. It’s nice to see.”

A third fan commented, “Two brothers just enjoying their shared love of countryside and horses which was instilled in them by their mother.”

One more observer noted, “They look very close now, and I expect they are!”

The appearance of King Charles with his brother also brought attention to Duchess Sophie, whose elegant outfit was praised by fans.

She wore a Ghost London Aueline Moon-Print dress, an Isabel Marant Loyana jacket, a Sophie Habsburg Paloma bag, and TOMS Valencia Canvas Platform Espadrilles.

The public appearance of King Charles and Prince Edward at such an event has touched the hearts of many royal followers.

With King Charles continuing to carry out select public duties, this rare and warm family moment has been warmly welcomed by fans across the country.