King Charles makes surprise appearance on Cate Blanchett show for special reason

King Charles has quietly stepped behind the microphone once again and this time joining forces with Oscar-winning star Cate Blanchett.

The newly released episode of Unearthed – a podcast from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew – caught the attention of royal fans as it featured none other than the 74-year-old monarch.

King Charles sat down with Cate at Windsor Castle earlier this year as Kew’s Patron to discuss about the Millennium Seed Bank, a world-renowned initiative that has been working to preserve plant species from around the globe for the past 25 years.

“The future of life on Earth may very well depend on the seeds stored within this bank,” the actor said in her introduction of the 22-minute conversation.

She further added, “There is an urgency to the work that the seed bank does. I was shocked to learn that 97 % of the wildflower meadows have been decimated. I don’t think it’s something that we quite understand here, because we look around us and in the immediate term, we see so much natural beauty. But we don’t think how fragile it is.”

During the conversation, King Charles also opened up about his initiative called the Coronation Meadows, undertaken to commemorate the coronation of his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Blanchett, who is Kew’s ambassador for a nature reserve in Wakehurst, was also accompanied by Kew’s senior research leader, Dr. Elinor Bremanin seed conservation at the podcast.

This marks as King Charles’ second podcast appearance of the year as earlier to this he appeared on in a special for Apple Music show in March, where he unveiled some of his favorite songs.