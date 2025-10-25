King Charles, Prince William offer major reassurance to Beatrice & Eugenie amid family turmoil

King Charles and Prince William has given major reassurance to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid family turmoil.

According to recent report by The Telegraph, the King is said to be in “advanced talks” with Prince Andrew over his eviction from Royal Lodge in Windsor after it emerged that he had barely paid any rent on the property for more than 20 years

While, Buckingham Palace is trying to persuade the disgraced royal to evict the 30-bedroom mansion voluntarily, it has also been revealed that the King has assured Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie that their respective accommodations at St James’s Palace and Kensington Palace will remain secure.

“The King has made it clear that they are still welcome at family events such as Christmas. Charles and William have always been fond of them and don’t want to see them suffer,” a royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

Bond further suggested that the two sisters must now be questioning their Prince Andrew and Sarah Furguson’s actions amid renewed scrutiny over their links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Surely they must now be questioning why both he and their mother continued an association with a convicted sex offender for so long?” she added.

Last week, Prince Andrew and Sarah Furguson agreed to relinquish their Duke and Duchess of York titles. However, Beatrice and Eugenie will continue to have the title of princess as per Buckingham Palace.