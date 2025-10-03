King Charles shares insights into Duchess Sophie’s secret high-security 4-day trip

King Charles has shared insights into Duchess Sophie’s secret high-security trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 2, the 76-year-old monarch shared details of her sisters-in-law’s four-day trip to the African country.

“This week, at the request of the @ForeignAndDevelopmentOffice, The Duchess of Edinburgh has returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo to witness the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, particularly on women and girls, and meet women peacebuilders working at the grassroots level to highlight their work supporting local peace initiatives,” the caption stated.

In the new photos released by the royal family, Duchess Sophie could be seen interacting with women and kids in war-torn country.

“In the northeastern city of Beni, the Joint Force Headquarters of MONUSCO (the UN peacekeeping mission) and an increasingly important hub for humanitarian response, HRH met UN peacekeeper ‘blue helmets’ from around the world, to hear about their vital role in conflict resolution, community resilience and advocacy for women’s rights,” they further shared.

During the visit, the mother-of-two also met clinicians who provide lifesaving UK-funded sexual and reproductive health services to conflict-related sexual violence survivors at Beni General Hospital.

Duchess Sophie, who is a global champion for the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, kicked off her visit on Monday, 29 September to concluded on Thursday, October 2.