King Charles shares update on Princess Anne’s meeting with Zelensky during her Ukraine visit

King Charles has shared glimpses into Princess Anne’s surprise visit to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, September 31, the Princess Royal travelled to the war-torn country to highlight the “traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict”, as per Buckingham Palace.

Now, the 76-year-old monarch has taken to his Instagram account to share a peek into his sister’s emotional trip.

“The Princess Royal has visited Ukraine, at the request of the @ForeignAndDevelopmentOffice, demonstrating solidarity with children and families and highlighting the traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict,” he wrote in the caption.

In the images, Princess Anne could be seen wearing a dark navy coat, which she paired with a blue scarf and a matching handbag.

King Charles went on to share, “While in Kyiv, Her Royal Highness met President @Zelenskyy_official and discussed the UK’s support for Ukraine.”

“The Princess also paid her respects at the Children’s Memorial with First Lady @OlenaZelenska_official, laying a toy bear in commemoration of all the children who have died since the start of the conflict,” he further added.

Princess Anne’s unexpected visit to Ukraine comes just a few weeks after her nephew Prince Harry visited war-wounded veterans during a surprise visit to Kyiv.