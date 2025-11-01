King Charles spotted at Andrew’s future home after kicking him out of Royal Lodge

King Charles has been spotted for the first time after stripping younger brother Andrew of all Royal titles.

A day after announcing that Andrew has been stripped of his “prince” title among others and will leave Royal Lodge, the 76-year-old monarch was seen driving at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk – the new home for the disgraced royal – on Friday, October 31.

While other details of his visit remain unknown, the King appeared pensive as he drove around Sandringham Estate in a Range Rover.

King Charles was not alone as he was joined a royal protection officer, who sat in the passenger seat while the King took it upon himself to drive.

On Thursday, King Charles released an official statement to make the major announcement regarding his brother amid mounting pressure over his alleged ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the palace said in the statement. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the statement read.

Andrew also lost his other titles including His Royal Highness, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, as well as his Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.