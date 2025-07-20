Luke Evans recalls King Charles claiming a surprising link to Vlad the Impaler

British actor Luke Evans is reflecting on his chat with King Charles, where he revealed a connection with Vlad the Impaler.

Evans worked in the action-horror film ‘Dracula Untold,’ inspired by Vlad Tepes III, widely known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula.

In his 2025 memoir, Boy from the Valleys: My Unexpected Journey, Luk Evans recounted a conversation with King Charles that revealed his surprising link to Vlad the Impaler.

In the memoir, the actor recalled receiving an invitation to a Prince’s Trust (later King’s Trust) event in London in 2014.

Reflecting on the moment, Luke Evans said that he had a chat with the monarch after he greeted all of his guests.

When King Charles asked Luke Evans what he was working on, the actor revealed that he had just finished filming ‘Dracula Untold.’

Hearing this, the King’s “eyes lit up,” Evans wrote as he recalled the monarch saying, “I’ll tell you an interesting story. I’m actually related to Vlad Tepes.”

He continued, “To my astonishment, he then proceeded to talk me through his entire lineage, all the way back to the 1400s. He told me he now owns a number of properties in Romania, where Vlad was ruler.”

When the actor admitted to King Charles that it was “the most incredible story,” he replied, “Yes, and not a lot of people know it.”