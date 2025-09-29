King Charles wanted Diana similar to Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson, often known as Sarah, Duchess of York, or simply Fergie, is a British author, charity patron, and television personality has encountered widespread backlash after her emails with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were leaked online, but King Charles once wanted his wife, Lady Diana, to be like her.

Contextualizing it, Lady Diana and Sarah were fourth cousins who had known each other since childhood, but their relationship had always been poor.

The Duchess of York confessed in her autobiography that she had not spoken to the late princess for a year before she died in August 1997.

However, both princesses had unstable marriages but found comfort in each other when the royal life appeared dominating.

In addition, their bonding has collapsed, as strong rivalry is alleged among them.

In the words of Diana, her then-husband Charles teased her about being more like Sarah, who pleased Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip shortly after marrying Prince Andrew.

In Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words, Princess Diana stated that Sarah “wooed everyone in this family and did it so well. “She left me looking dirty.”

“I wish you would be like Fergie—all jolly,” as per her Charles said.

It should be noted that Sarah’s connection with William and Harry became worse following Diana’s passing.

After the Epstein affair, it has been reported that the Prince of Wales is pressing his father to expel the Duchess of York.

