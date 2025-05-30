web analytics
First footage of King of The Hill revival shows major changes

The King of The Hill revival has finally shared its first official look. Fans can now see adult Bobby Hill in the new version of the popular animated series.

The show, coming to Hulu, takes place years after the original series ended. Bobby is now 21 and working as a chef in a restaurant.

Although some early images of Bobby as an adult were leaked before, this is the first proper look from Hulu.

The new intro also shows older versions of Hank and Peggy Hill, giving fans a peek at how the family has changed over the years.

The opening theme of the King of The Hill revival suggests that the Hill family had left Arlen, Texas, after the end of the original series.

Now, they are finally returning home. It’s not clear where they went or what they did during their time away, but it seems like the new show will reveal more.

Last year, King of The Hill voice actor Grey DeLisle gave fans an early look at Bobby. She said Bobby always loved food, from his mum’s “Spa-Peggy and Meatballs” to meals at Luly’s Cafeteria. Food has always been a big part of his best memories.

Pamela Adlon, who voices Bobby, said that they are already working on the second season. She shared that it’s strange to see Bobby grow from a child to an adult, but it’s also something every parent can relate to.

The new King of The Hill series will premiere on Hulu on 4th August. With its first official look now out, fans are excited to return to Arlen. The revival of King of The Hill promises a fresh start with many surprises to come.

In other anime news, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 might finally be getting closer, and fans are buzzing after a mysterious tease was spotted at the end of the new Hidden Inventory compilation movie.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime posted a message promoting the Hidden Inventory movie.

At the end of the post, fans were told to “watch out for the end” and “pay attention”. This short sentence has caused a buzz, with many viewers wondering if this could mean fresh details about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 are on the way.

 

