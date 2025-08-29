King Salman approves King Abdulaziz Medal for 200 organ donors

A total of 200 Saudi men and women will receive the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class for donating their organs, as approved by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class will be awarded to those who once donated a major organ. The brain-dead donors are also among the nominees for the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class.

In order to show gratitude for the citizens’ humanitarian act and to inspire additional citizens to do the same, the Saudi monarch bestowed the medal. It is significant to mention that the percentage of living organ donations in Saudi Arabia increased to 4.9% in 2024.

The effectiveness of the kidney exchange program between families, which improved donation opportunities for kidney failing patients, and the increasing capacity of several organ transplant programs were cited by the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation as contributing factors to this growth.

Both donors and patients now spend less time in the hospital following surgery because to technological advancements.

The organization claims that the number of deceased organ donors—or even living donors who want to donate portions of their organs, such livers and kidneys—has doubled as a result of digital applications. The Tawakkalna app and the digital platform have improved the organ donation culture and made it easier for people who want to donate to register, increasing the total number of donors to almost 540,000.

Thanks to technological developments, patients and donors now spend less time in the hospital after operation.

According to the group, digital applications have doubled the number of deceased organ donors—or even living donors who wish to donate parts of their organs, such livers and kidneys. There are now about 540,000 donors overall thanks to the Tawakkalna app and digital platform, which have enhanced the culture of organ donation and made it simpler for those who wish to donate to register.