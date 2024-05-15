King Salman issues decrees for appointments on key posts

RIYADH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, on Wednesday appointed Khalid Al Abdulkarim as secretary general of the Council of Ministers with the rank of a minister.

According to a series of royal decrees, Deputy Minister of the National Guard Abdul Mohsen Al Tuwaijri and Deputy Secretary General of the Cabinet Al-Shehana bint Saleh Al-Azzaz have also been relieved of their positions by King Salman, a local media outlet reported.

Separately, Abdul Mohsen Al Tuwaijri has been appointed as an advisor to the Royal Court with the rank of minister.

The other appointments included Prince Abdulaziz Al Muqrin as special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques with the rank of a minister. He will also serve as deputy minister of the National Guard.

Meanwhile, Mazen Al Sudairi has been appointed as an advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers while Eng. Sami Muqeem is made vice president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

Abdul Mohsen Al Khalaf has been notified as deputy minister of finance while Al Rabdi bin Fahd Al Rabdi was appointed as head of the National Data Management Office.