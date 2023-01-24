King Salman Relief Center continues to help flood victims in Punjab

In continuation of the food security support project for the year 2022-2023 in the flood-affected areas, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has completed the process of distributing food packages among 4200 flood-affected households.

This food package includes all the necessary food items. Every food pack consists of 95 kg, which includes 80 kg of fine flour, 5 kg of dal channa, 5 liters of cooking oil and 5 kg of sugar.

This relief package of King Salman were distributed in a transparent manner with the help of NDMA and provincial government in district Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab Province, which will benefit more than 29,400 people in these districts.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families and Achieving food security for the neediest groups in Pakistan.

