Kingpin of human smuggling Chinnioti Gang arrested, says FIA

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a raid in Gujranwala arrested the kingpin of notorious Chinnioti Gang, Ghulam Mustafa, a spokesperson of the agency said.

A team of the FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad in an operation in Gujranwala arrested the criminal involved in Rs 40 million visa fraud with 34 citizens, an official said.

The accused was involved in the scam of swindling several crores of rupees from citizens for promising to sending them to Europe.

FIA spokesman has said that nine operatives of the 11-member Chinnioti Gang have been arrested. Two key members of the gang are operating from overseas. “The FIA is working to contact with the Interpol for arrest of the two wanted men from abroad,” officials said.

“The accused had swindled over 40 million rupees from 34 citizens promising to send them to Europe,” spokesman said.

“They were providing fake travel documents to their victims after getting heavy amounts from them,” FIA said.

The accused went into hiding after getting money from several citizens. “The FIA has recorded statements of several victims of the gang,” spokesman said.

