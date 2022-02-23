Kingpin of ‘White Corolla’ gang arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Most wanted criminal and kingpin of the infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang was arrested by Karachi police in an injured condition on Wednesday after an encounter at a housing society, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Imran aka Kurke was the kingpin of infamous White Corolla gang and was arrested in injured condition after a police encounter in Ali Garh Society near Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

“Imran used to operate a dacoit gang comprising of Afghan nationals and is involved in robberies at 200 homes in the city,” they said.

The police recovered illegal weapon, Corolla vehicle and fake number plates from his possession. “He used to change number plates after every robbery,” they said adding that he was shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe.

This is not the first time that police claimed to have arrested members of the ‘White Corolla’ gang and in December last year, police claimed to have apprehended four alleged criminals, belonging to the infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang, from the city.

According to details, the gang was known for committing robberies in Clifton and nearby neighbourhoods during weekends.

The accused were involved in committing robberies in bungalows from 6to 8 November and had confessed to their crime.

The police said that the accused committed robberies in 15 bungalows on a weekend. “They used to live in a rented house with half of it possessed by the dacoits while the remaining by their families,” the authorities said.

The kingpin of the group used to drive a water tanker in the city besides also driving buses between Karachi and Peshawar. “The arrested accused have been identified as Nasir Shah aka Haji, Asif khan, Sardar and Raj Wali,” they said.

The police said that a case has been registered against the accused and a further investigation is being launched in the matter to apprehend other members of the while corolla gang.

