‘Kinna tu nuksaaan krgyi’: Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah captures the hearts of netizens with captivating pictures and videos of her personal life and professional work. Her visuals get millions of likes and remarks.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ actress broke social media with her heartwarming picture on the visual-sharing application on Instagram. She was in a happy mood while dressed in a black kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

It received thousands of reactions from the application’s users.

It is not the first time the actress brought smiles to our faces with her dashing and elegant visuals. Earlier, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in pictures of her in a green kurta and white dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Moreover, the clicks of her in a purple outfit spread like wildfire on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

On the acting front, the actress has worked in dramas ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni‘.

Related – Alizeh Shah pens sweet message in her latest post

She last played the main protagonist Romaisa in ‘Taqdeer‘. In the drama, her family thought her desires were her commands as she was the only daughter.

But she is loved by all because of her humbleness and innocence.

Heartthrob Sami Khan played the male lead. The supporting cast included Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Zain Afzal, Saba Faisal, Aliya Ali, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

Comments