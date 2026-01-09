Kinnow farmers agree to Rs1,600 per 40kg rate

SARGODHA: Kinnow growers have agreed to a purchase price of Rs1,600 per 40 kilograms offered by fruit exporters and processing factories for the 2026 export season.

Following a lengthy meeting mediated by the district administration, kinnow farmers and factory owners reached a consensus on the rate of Rs1,600 per maund for the current week.

The meeting, which continued late into the night, was attended by all stakeholders, including farmer representatives, factory owners, and exporters.

Farmer representatives thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem for their timely intervention in resolving the long-standing dispute.

Factory owners and exporters also accepted the decision, noting that the rate will be reviewed in future meetings based on market conditions.

During the discussion, exporters raised concerns over export challenges, particularly shipments to Afghanistan, which they said were affecting market stability. The district administration assured participants that these issues would be conveyed to the relevant authorities.

A follow-up meeting was scheduled for next week to review the situation and finalise future rates.

Earlier, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boosting citrus exports, particularly kinnow.

Speaking on the government’s vision, the Minister outlined a series of initiatives aimed at supporting citrus growers, processors, and exporters. These include measures to streamline export procedures, improve quality standards, and explore new international markets.

Hussain emphasised that the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) is playing a central role in aligning Pakistan’s citrus sector with international Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards.

He said the government is working to ensure that Pakistani citrus fruits retain traditional markets while making inroads into new destinations, including Central Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, and the European Union.

“We are committed to making Pakistani kinnow a globally recognised brand,” he said. “Our focus is not only on fresh fruit but also on value-added products such as juices, concentrates, and essential oils.”