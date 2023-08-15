Kinza Hashmi creates buzz with latest lip-synching post

A video of the prolific actress and model Kinza Hashmi lip-synching American singer Selena Gomez’s song ‘People You Know‘ is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kinza Hashmi shared the viral video on her Instagram account. She lip-synched the lyrics while doing makeup.

She penned the lines “But people can go. From people you know to people you don’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The post was a hit and has over 100,000 likes. It received heartwarming comments from the Instagrammers.

A user called her “pretty,” while another said she exemplifies perfection.

Several users requested her to not apply makeup as she looks better without it.

Kinza Hashmi treats her admirers to glimpses of her happenings. She joined the ‘Barbie‘ bandwagon via an Instagram reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Moreover, the pictures of the actress in a pink outfit made rounds on social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Related – Kinza Hashmi, Azekah Daniel engage in fun banter

Kinza Hashmi started her showbiz industry in 2014. She recently starred in the superhit serial ‘Hook‘. The actress, who shared the screen with A-listers Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari, essayed protagonist Haya.

She earned praise for her performance in ‘Azmaish.’