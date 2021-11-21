Kinza Hashmi’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Kinza Hashmi shared a gallery of her latest pictures and they have gone viral on social media platforms.

The viral pictures see her posing for the camera while wearing an elegant yellow outfit.

The pictures have got millions of likes and hundreds of comments on social media including those from celebrities.

Kinza Hashmi is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with at least 5.7 million Instagram followers. She shares images of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

The Azmaish star acting career spans over five years during which she has wowed audiences with her performances in drama serials namely Gul-o-Gulzar. She was praised for her performances in the two projects.

Apart from being an actor, the actor is a singer as well. She had impressed the netizens with her rendition of Yasal Shahid’s song Sajna.

She is vocal on social issues as well and shared her opinion on the concept of marriage in a recent interview.

“I don’t think marriage is the sole purpose of life, it’s just a part of life. It’s not your whole life,” she added.

The actor mentioned that one should get married when they feel the need to. “If you feel like you need a partner in life, only then get married.”

The 27-year-old starlet also opened up about her views on relationships, saying, “I like being single more than being committed. I like the freedom.”

