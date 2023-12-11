Kinza Hashmi’s photo dump is a hit on social media

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi got a thumbs-up from her millions of followers on her latest viral pictures dump.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Kinza Hashmi treated her millions of followers with some beautiful pictures of herself with winter vibes. She simply captioned the six-picture gallery with a couple of emojis.

For the outing, the fashionista sported a dark-washed pair of denim pants and a colour-blocked sweater, paired with white chunky shoes. She also showed off her stunning diamond ring with a pale nude manicure in one of the slides.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments on the now-viral post.

Apart from being a social media darling with millions of followers across her social media handles, including the fun yet glam-filled Instagram feed, Kinza Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

