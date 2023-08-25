Kinza Hashmi spills secret of ‘noor’ on her face

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi spilt a hilarious beauty secret in the caption of her latest picture post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kinza Hashmi blessed the feeds of her 8.4 million Instagram followers on Friday morning with some stunning pictures, along with a tip that might be the secret behind the unnatural noor (glow) on her face.

The four-photo gallery, which sees Hashmi in a white dress with multi-coloured embellishments flaunting her radiant looks probably at a drama set, was captioned with, “Chehre pe aata hai Noor, Jab tum rehte ho toxic logon se doooor (You glow different when you stay away from toxic people),” and a hand heart emoji.

The breathtaking clicks were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with a fun yet glamorous Instagram feed, Kinza Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

Kinza Hashmi aces the Barbiecore: Watch reel