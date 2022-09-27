Kinza Hashmi wins social media with her stylish picture

Actor Kinza Hashmi shared her stylish picture that is now going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral picture saw her posing for the camera in a green outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Millions of Instagram users liked the pictures. Netizens took to the comments section to compliment her looks.

Kinza Hashmi has at least 5.7 million Instagram followers. She takes to the application to share pictures and videos of herself and her professional endeavours.

Earlier, the celebrity turned heads by sharing a picture of her in an elegant blue dress. Moreover, the pictures of her in black were a hit too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The Azmaish star’s acting career spans over five years during which she has wowed audiences with her performances in drama serials namely Gul-o-Gulzar.

Her work in the two projects was hailed by audience and critics alike.

The celebrity also tried her hands on singing. The Gul o Gulzar actress wanted to kick off new year by surprising her fans.

The starlet took to photo sharing app, Instagram and shared Sajna’s cover sung by her. The song is originally sung by young multi-talented singer, Yashal Shahid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

