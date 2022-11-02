Kinza Hashmi wins social media with latest picture

Actor Kinza Hashmi continues to win social media by sharing her latest picture which is going viral.

Millions of social media application Instagram users liked the picture of her in a green kurta. She used an emoji for the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Celebrities Saboor Aly and Areeba Habib complimented the actor’s looks with their comments.

With at least millions Instagram followers, Kinza Hashmi uploads clicks and clips of her personal and professional life for her admirers. Earlier, she won hearts with a picture of her in a black dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Kinza Hashmi’s acting career spans over five years. She has wowed audiences with her performances in “Azmaish” and “Gul-o-Gulzar“.

Apart from her acting and modelling stints, she is also a singer. She did a cover version of talented singer Yasal Shahid’s hit song “Sajna“.

Moreover, she is vocal on social issues as the “Azmaish” speaks and shares her view on relationships and the institution of marriage.

Related – Viral: Kinza Hashmi looks elegant in new pictures

Earlier, Kinza Hashmi said one should only marry when one needs a life partner. The actor added she prefers staying single to being committed because of her freedom.

The celebrity stated that she does not think marriage is the sole purpose of life as it is a part of life and not your whole life.

Comments