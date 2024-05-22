‘Got to know that I look like…’: Kiran Malik on comparison with Bollywood actor

Supermodel-turned-actor Kiran Malik shared that fans often told her, she looks like Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma; a compliment she doesn’t seem to enjoy much.

During her recent talk show appearance on a private news channel, Kiran Malik spilt some truth bombs during the rapid-fire segment when she made this revelation.

When asked about the ‘worst pickup line’ that someone has ever tried on her, Malik shared, “I always get to know that I look like Anushka Sharma.”

During the same segment, the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ actor also revealed that she had been in a few toxic relationships in the past and even ended up being engaged to someone who was very toxic.

Upon being asked to name the best-dressed celeb in the country, she initially said “nobody,” before naming the A-list actor Mahira Khan.

Malik even expressed her wish to share the screen with superstar Humayun Saeed.

On the work front, Kiran Malik is one of the top female models in Pakistan at the moment and is considered one of the best-dressed celebrities in the industry. She made her acting debut in ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial, ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, headlined by A-list actors Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

