Kiran Tabeir blessed with a baby girl

Congratulations are in store for actor Kiran Tabeir and husband Ali Hamza Safdar who welcomed baby girl Izzah Hamza Malik.

The Ghayal actor announced the good news on the social media application Instagram. She shared pictures of her and her husband with their daughter.

She wrote that parents, whose first child is a daughter, are lucky.

“Lucky are those whose first child is (a) daughter,” the social media post read. “And I’m blessed with one ♥️ ALHUMDULILAH After 12 years Finally ALLAH Bless US with his Rehmat 😇 we are Parents Now. It’s A Baby Girl. Meet Izzah Hamza Malik ♥️ 13.8.2022”

The actor has worked in many hit serials. Her performances in Meri Baji and Ghayal earned praise.

However, a scene from one of her dramas became a meme fest. Netizens poked fun at the serial and the channel too.

The serial told the story of twins getting married to brothers without seeing them. The grooms’ phuppo has a daughter who loves one of the two men. She switches their rooms to get the marriages sabotaged and her daughter may get her way too.

Kiran Tabeir, commenting on the snark comments, said people can spend their time and energy and help them.

“It’s more important that we talk about the kind of problems that need to be talked about, problems in our country that need to be addressed and should trend on social media as well,” she stated. “Please use your time and energy in a better way, maybe that’ll end up helping someone for the better. It’s your decision. Otherwise enjoy this Fizza and Shiza thing.”

