Kiran Tabeir opens up on leaving showbiz industry

Actor Kiran Tabeir, who worked in stellar dramas in the past, disclosed the reason for her hiatus from the showbiz industry in an Instagram post.

A fan asked the reason for her hiatus during an interactive session. The actor replied that she is enjoying the peace which comes with the break.

“I love the peace that I am enjoying in the hiatus,” she said. “The showbiz industry is fancy but depressing and I am not ready to be in that position again. I am not saying that I have left acting but I am not in that mood right now.”

Moreover, Kiran Tabeir added that the entertainment industry is cruel as people lose more than they gain. The actor said people don’t feel self-satisfied by it.

Kiran Tabeir complained about narcism in the showbiz industry, saying people are bound to follow unwanted and rubbish things just to adjust in a lobby and then paying respect saying ‘Sir Jee or Madame Jee’ to them to those who considered themselves idols.

“If you can’t do it, be happy to play side roles. Stop dreaming about playing hero and heroines,” she said.

Kiran Tabeir made her debut in the drama industry in 2012. She has starred in superhit serials and audience and critics have appreciated the performances.

Moreover, the actor has a big fan base on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers. She posts pictures of herself, family moments and her professional endeavours.

The Ghayal star got married to Ali Hamza Safdar back in 2011. They were blessed with their first child, a baby girl Izzah Hamza Malik, last year.