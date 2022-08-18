Kiran Tabeir shares latest pictures of her baby girl

Actor Kiran Tabeir and husband Ali Hamza Safdar were blessed with baby girl Izzah Hamza Malik. The Meri Baji star shared some pictures of the newborn and they are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures on Instagram showed the baby girl with her phuppo (paternal aunt) and chacha (paternal uncles).

“Izzah with PHOPOO & CHACHA Jaan ♥️” the caption read. The photo album got thousands of likes from the social media application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

She had shared a picture of her daughter with dada (paternal grandfather) and dadi (paternal grandmother).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

The Ghayal actor had announced the good news by sharing a picture of her with her daughter. She wrote the called those parents lucky whose first child is a daughter.

Related – Actor Kiran Tabeir’s latest pictures go viral – Fiza or Shiza?

“Lucky are those who’s first child is daughter,” she wrote. “And I’m Blessed with one ♥️

“ALHUMDULILAH After 12 years Finally ALLAH Bless US with his Rehmat 😇 we are Parents Now ..It’s A Baby Girl. Meet Izzah Hamza Malik ♥️ 13.8.2022”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

Kiran Tabeir made her debut in the drama industry in 2012. She has starred in superhit serials and audience and critics have appreciated the performances.

The actor has a big fan base on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers. She posts pictures of herself and her professional endeavours.

Comments