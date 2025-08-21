How do you pronounce Kirsten Dunst’s name? It’s probably wrong!

Oscar-nominated actor Kirsten Dunst reveals that her name is mostly mispronounced, but she usually replies to all the versions.

In a new video for a lifestyle magazine, Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst, 43, shared that after being in the industry for all these years, people still pronounce her name wrong, but she has now given up on correcting them and simply answers to any and every version of it.

“I mean, everyone messes up my name, so I give up,” Dunst said in a TikTok video, adding that she ‘doesn’t care’ anymore, if you call her criss-ten to ker-stin to keer-sten.

“I don’t blame people, like in England, they don’t really say my name right,” she maintained. “The last set, everyone was saying my name wrong. There was like Swedish people and people from Hungary. You just give up.”

After she clarified that the correct way to call her is ‘Keer-sten’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ actor added, “But again, who cares? It’s fine.”

On the work front, Dunst will be next seen in Derek Cianfrance’s biopic of Jeffrey Manchester, ‘Roofman’, co-starring Channing Tatum. The title is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, before heading to theatres on October 10.