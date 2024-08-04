Kirsten, Gillespie advise PCB to avoid disciplinary action against players

The head coaches of Pakistan Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to avoid taking disciplinary actions against players.

Reports said that both foreign coaches suggested that the board avoid action against players to allow them to concentrate on the upcoming international season.

Earlier reports said that the PCB had formed a disciplinary committee that would punish players found of misconduct during the team’s tour to Ireland and England, and the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, reports later said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi held discussions with Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie who advised against taking action against players.

The PCB also denied forming any such committee to determine players’ misconduct earlier today.

In a statement, the PCB Media Department said that the news regarding the formation of such a committee were false and that the PCB has not taken any action against any cricketer.

The formation of a disciplinary committee intensified after Pakistan’s pace bowler Shaheen Afridi was accused of exchanging heated words with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour to Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Sources said that the incident occurred during Pakistan’s net practice at Headingley when Afridi engaged in a verbal exchange with the former batter.

Additionally, several media outlets later reported that there was a dispute between Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

Sources told ARY News in July that a couple of former captains contacted all three senior members of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team and extended an offer to mediate between them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to take on Bangladesh in a two-game home Test series.