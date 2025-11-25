Kisan cards: Punjab issues new guidelines for farmers

LAHORE: Punjab’s Agriculture Department has issued an important announcement for farmers using the Kisan Card, especially those who have lost their card or wish to get it reissued.

In a social media post, the department provided key instructions along with helpline numbers for Kisan Card holders.

Farmers have been advised to contact the Bank of Punjab helpline in case their card is lost, if they need to block it temporarily, or if they require issuance of a new card.

According to the department, farmers who have forgotten the PIN code of their Kisan Card can also obtain assistance by reaching out to the Bank of Punjab helpline.

Additionally, details regarding purchases or transactions made through the Kisan Card can be accessed easily through the same support channels.

It is worth noting that earlier in May, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif increased the loan limit under the Kisan Card from Rs150,000 to Rs300,000.

She also announced up to 95% subsidy for the solarization of agricultural tube wells.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Punjab introduced an SMS and helpline system for farmers without Kisan Cards and committed to providing 20,000 green tractors on subsidy next year.