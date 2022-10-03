Kissan Ittehad delegation reaches PM House

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Kissan Ittehad led by Khalid Hussain Batth has reached Prime Minister (PM) House to hold meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Kissan Ittehad head Khalid Hussain Batth-led delegation arrived in PM House where they will hold a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif and present the demands of the protesting farmers holding sit-in in Islamabad for six days.

Moreover, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Faisal Karim Kundi have also reached PM House. The interior minister contacted the protesting Kissan Ittehad for arranging a meeting with the protesting farmers with the premier.

Prior to departing for the PM House meeting, Batth said that the farmers’ sit-in entered the sixth day. He revealed that the general secretary of Kissan Ittehad’s Punjab chapter went missing for 10 days, whereas, the brother of his secretary was also arrested by the government.

“Our demands are unchanged yet. Qamar Zaman Kaira shows willingness to join them and a few minutes ago, Rana Sanaullah talked to me over a telephone call for a meeting at PM House. I am now going to meet the prime minister along with 20 persons in the delegation so they are witnesses of our talks.”

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is also a part of the coalition government, decided to mediate between the federal government and protesting farmers.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PPP delegation comprising Qamar Zaman Kaira, who is an advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir affairs, and Faisal Kareem Kundi will meet with protesting farmers with an offer of mediation.

The PPP delegation will also express solidarity with protesting farmers, said sources, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party has also decided to raise its voice for farmers in the federal cabinet meeting.

The protest of farmers in Islamabad, under the umbrella of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, has entered the sixth day.

