Kissan Ittehad urges govt to fulfill its promises

OKARA: The farmers, under the umbrella of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, has urged the federal government to fulfill its promises made during their sit-in in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Mian Amir – representative of Pakistan Kissan Itthead – said the federal government had failed to fulfill its promises.

“The rising inflation has severely affected the farmers community and they are suffering from a miserable situation,” he said, demanding with the government to fulfill its promises as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kissan Ittehad head Khalid Hussain Batth on October 4 announced to end Islamabad sit-in after successful negotiations with the federal government.

The farmers had a few demands from the federal government including a reduction in electricity bills and abolition of fuel adjustment charges. Several attempts were made to negotiate between the federal government and the farmers, after which the negotiations finally succeeded.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going to unveil Kissan [farmers] Package within 10 days to provide relief to the farmers.

“Kissan Ittehad had requested to defer electricity bills. Following farmers’ request, PM Sharif issued directives to the energy secretary to end fuel charge adjustment (FCA) from the electricity bills.”

He said that the farmers’ sit-in was peaceful, hence the government dealt with them peacefully.

The interior minister further said, “PM constituted a committee to mull over other demands of the farmers. We believe if the farmer is prosperous than Pakistan will be prosperous. We will address all issues to the farmers.”

He confirmed that the government accepted the demands of deferred electricity bills, an instalment plan and the removal of FCA. He added that a three-member ministerial committee was formed to mull over the demands tabled by Kissan Ittehad delegation.

