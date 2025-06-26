Kiswa of Holy Kaaba replaced to mark Islamic year 1447 beginning

The Kiswa of Holy Kaaba was replaced to mark the commencement of new Islamic year 1447. The Kiswa refers to the black silk embroidered cloth that covers the Holy Kaaba.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque completed the annual changing of the Kiswa—the black silk covering of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah—on Thursday.

The process began with the removal of the gilded curtain from the Kaaba’s door, measuring 6.35 meters by 3.33 meters.

A specialized team of 154 skilled Saudi craftsmen carried out the ceremonial replacement, a tradition steeped in Islamic heritage. Their responsibilities included raising the previous Kiswa, detaching all decorative elements, and installing the new cover.

The new Kiswa features 47 expertly embroidered black silk panels, embellished with 68 Quranic verses intricately stitched using gold-plated silver threads.

The final weight of the entire cloth is approximately 1,415 kilograms.

Its production involved 120 kilograms of gold-plated silver thread, 60 kilograms of pure silver, 825 kilograms of silk, and 410 kilograms of raw cotton.

Additionally, 54 ornate gold elements were crafted using eight specialized weaving machines at the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa.