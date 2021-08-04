Kit Harington says ‘Game of Thrones’ gave him mental health issues

Kit Harington, the beloved Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, has opened up about how the mega-hit HBO series took a serious toll on his mental health on a recent talk show appearance.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Kit Harington detailed how the intensely emotional and violent series “directly broke him” in reality. “I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” he said.

“I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years,” the 34-year-old added, saying that it was a major reason why he took a year off work “to really concentrate on myself” after the show ended.

Just after Thrones wrapped up in 2019, it was reported that Harington had checked into a mental health facility for “some personal issues”, and just when he was getting ready to return to work, the pandemic hit.

He then did an episode of Amazon Prime’s Modern Love just for fun. “You don’t have to live in that intense place all the time. Why don’t you do something that takes the weight off? Why don’t you do something fun?” Kit Harington said

He will next be seen in Marvel’s Eternals which is slated for Nov. 5 release.