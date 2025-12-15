Punjab Assembly approves Kite-Flying Ordinance 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Kite-Flying Ordinance 2025 has been approved by the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior and has also received the Governor’s approval. The ordinance is expected to be presented in the next assembly session for formal ratification, ARY News reported.

Under the new rules, district Deputy Commissioners will have the authority to grant permission for kite flying in their respective districts after obtaining government approval. Registration will be mandatory for kite makers and sellers. Deputy Commissioners will also oversee the registration process.

The Kite-Flying Ordinance 2025 imposes strict penalties for violations. Individuals caught making or selling kites or kite strings without registration will face up to five years in prison and fines up to Rs500,000. Registration will also be compulsory for kite-flying organizations.

A complete ban has been placed on metallic strings, chemical-coated strings, and extremely sharp or dangerous threads. Anyone manufacturing or selling these prohibited materials may face five years’ imprisonment and fines up to Rs2 million under the Kite-Flying Ordinance 2025.

Police officers of sub-inspector rank and above are authorized to make warrantless arrests and searches if informed about prohibited materials.

Additional safety measures in the Kite-Flying Ordinance 2025 include restrictions on motorcycle riding without protective equipment in districts where kite flying is allowed.

The new ordinance repeals the 2001 kite-flying ban ordinance. Initially, the ordinance was submitted to the relevant committee for a two-month review before being finalized.

Earlier, the Punjab government issued a law permitting kite flying, with conditional approval for celebrating Basant through an ordinance signed by the Governor of Punjab.

The ordinance outlines specific rules for Basant celebrations, with strict penalties for violations. Children under 18 years of age will not be allowed to fly kites, and in case of non-compliance, their guardians will be held responsible.

Kite flying will only be allowed using threads made of cotton. The use of metallic or sharp-edged threads is strictly prohibited and will carry severe punishments.

Violations of the law may result in imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fines up to Rs2 million. For children under 18, the first offense will incur a fine of Rs50,000, and the second offense Rs100,000.

Non-payment of fines will result in action against the guardians.

Kite flying associations must be registered with the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district. Kites must be purchased from registered vendors, each linked to a unique QR code. Kites themselves will also carry QR codes to identify the sellers.