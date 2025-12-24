Punjab Assembly passes  kite-flying regulation bill 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has passed the “Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill 2025” by a majority vote, introducing strict new rules and penalties aimed at protecting human life and property. The new legislation cancels the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001.

According to the content of the bill, the use, manufacture, storage and sale of metal wire, nylon string and chemically coated or glass-lined kite string (manjha) will be banned.

The bill suggests strict punishments for violations. Flying kites without permission, or illegally making, storing or selling kites, could result in prison sentences of three to five years, fines of up to Rs.2 million or both. Those involved in the manufacture or sale of banned kite string could face five to seven years in jail or fines of up to Rs. 5 million.

The law also addresses violations involving minors. If children are found violating the rules, action will be taken under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. In cases where fines are not paid, authorities may recover the amount from parents or legal guardians.

Manufacture and sale of authorised kites and cotton string will require registration. Selling kites or permitted materials without registration could lead to one to five years in prison or a fine. Kite-flying associations will also be required to register, with deputy commissioners empowered to cancel registrations in cases of violations. An appeals process has been established at the magistrate, deputy commissioner and commissioner levels.

Violations under the law have been declared non-bailable and subject to arrest. Police will be allowed to make arrests without a warrant, conduct searches and seize equipment. Only officers of the rank of sub-inspector or above will be authorised to carry out such operations, though the government may extend these powers to other departments.

Deputy commissioners will have the authority to allow kite flying on specific days and at designated locations, subject to conditions. During such permitted events, safety measures for motorcyclists will be mandatory.

The bill includes a provision offering rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 to individuals who report violations.