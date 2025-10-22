Kite string claims life of young motorcyclist in Lahore

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after a kite string slashed his throat in Lahore’s Nawankot area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Noman, was the sole breadwinner of his family. He was riding his motorcycle when a stray kite string struck his neck, severing his jugular vein. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

This incident has once again raised serious concerns about the enforcement of the ban on kite flying and the use of dangerous materials like chemically coated and glass-laced strings.

Eyewitnesses reported that despite repeated incidents and public outcry, kite flying continues unabated in various parts of Lahore. They criticized law enforcement agencies for failing to curb the dangerous practice, which remains a persistent threat to public safety.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of a Noman, extending her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the Chief Minister ordered strict action against those responsible and sought a detailed report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also summoned a report from the CCPO and directed DIG Operations to immediately arrest individuals involved in kite flying.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy, IG Punjab emphasized that strict enforcement of the law against kite flying must be ensured. He also instructed all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs across the province to intensify the crackdown on violators.

“Kite flying that endangers lives will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” said IG Punjab. He further directed authorities to arrest those involved in the sale of metal wire and the online trade of kites and related materials.

IG Punjab also urged parents to keep their children away from this deadly activity and advised citizens to fulfill their civic duty by reporting such violations to police by calling the emergency helpline 15.