Kite string leaves child critically injured in Kasur

Kasur: A two-year-old girl was critically injured after a stray kite string slit her throat in Kasur city, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Adda Maan on Ganda Singh Road. According to rescue officials, the child was riding a motorcycle with her parents when the kite string suddenly cut her throat, causing severe injuries to her neck.

She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and later referred to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore due to her critical condition. Hospital authorities said the child remains in critical condition.

Police identified the victim as Zainab Fatima, aged two. Acting swiftly on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Saddar Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested the accused, identified as Javed.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody along with the kite and string used in the incident. A case has been registered for flying kite with hazardous strings, and further investigation is underway.

Senior police officials, including DSP Saddar Kasur Afzal Dogar and SHO B Division Aslam Bhatti, also visited Jinnah Hospital to oversee the matter.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly passed the “Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill 2025” by a majority vote, introducing strict new rules and penalties aimed at protecting human life and property. The new legislation cancels the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001.

According to the content of the bill, the use, manufacture, storage and sale of metal wire, nylon string and chemically coated or glass-lined kite string (manjha) will be banned.

The bill suggests strict punishments for violations. Flying kites without permission, or illegally making, storing or selling kites, could result in prison sentences of three to five years, fines of up to Rs.2 million or both. Those involved in the manufacture or sale of banned kite string could face five to seven years in jail or fines of up to Rs. 5 million.