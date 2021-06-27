Kite string injures on-duty Karachi police official

KARACHI: A string of a stray kite flying in Kharadar area of the district South has Sunday injured a police official discharging his duties, ARY News reported.

The sharp string slit the throat of the official Attaullah and badly injured him, according to the rescue people who shifted him to Civil Hospital.

Attaullah is posted in the Kharadar Police Station, it confirmed.

READ ALSO: Bagged-body turned up in Karachi stream was youth killed for ‘honor’

Separately today, in a horrific event taking place yesterday a bagged body of youth turned up in a stream near the Steel Town area whom the police have confirmed Sunday was killed for honor.

The youth, identified as Deen Muhammad, belonged to the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan who was killed before being put in a jute bag and disposed off into a stream, police said.

The family of deceased Deen Muhammad confirmed the alleged killed belonged to the same district who was arrested there and upon probe, he divulged where he dumped the body.