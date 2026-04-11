KitKat truck robbery leads to viral social media security stunt

A KitKat truck loaded with 12 tonnes of chocolate en route to Poland was robbed in Italy in late March. The rapid loss of approximately 414,000 candy bars captured the public imagination, turning a simple freight theft into a widespread internet sensation.

In hopes of recovering the snacks, Nestle initiated a tracking mechanism relying on specific batch numbers stamped on each wrapper. If scanned, these digits identify the sweets as stolen property and provide instructions to notify authorities, enabling the manufacturer to track the contraband.

The narrative took an intriguing turn when Canadian motorists began spotting KitKat delivery trucks accompanied by large motorcades of black SUVs. These sightings coincided with a curious job advertisement seeking security personnel trained to protect valuable cargo.

Footage of these heavily guarded transports quickly went viral on social media. Content creator Shawn Molko captured one motorcade driving through downtown Toronto for Instagram. He humorously speculated about the extreme security, joking that the company either feared a heist or was secretly transporting Beyoncé.

The video clips garnered significant attention on TikTok, igniting heated discussions about the escorts’ legitimacy. Opinions were sharply split among viewers; some were convinced the event was merely a publicity stunt, while others commended the brand’s advertising team for their exceptional creativity.

The confectionery giant eventually admitted the intimidating convoys were a clever publicity maneuver orchestrated by the creative agency Courage. The firm’s founder, Joel Holtby, explained that the campaign simply capitalized on the organic buzz surrounding the initial robbery.

He observed that the ridiculous image of a heavily guarded chocolate delivery truck didn’t need forceful messaging to have an impact. Despite the substantial online engagement generated, the original 12-ton shipment remains missing as Nestlé continues its tracking efforts.