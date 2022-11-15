Kiwi: Five reasons why you should eat this fruit in winter

Kiwi is no ordinary fruit as it can cure several health issues from cancer prevention to better sleep. They are grown in popular areas of the world including New Zealand which is the top producer of this fruit.

Kiwis contain potassium, copper, vitamin K, folate, and vitamin E, a fat-soluble nutrient that has antioxidant effects and plays an important role in immune health.

They are low in calories, protein and fat and are a good source of fiber. Kiwis have a sweet, tart taste that gives a freshness to the whole body. Here are few reasons why you should have this exotic fruit in this season.

Rich source of fiber: There kiwi fruit is highly rich in fiber which helps in the prevention of numerous diseases such as high cholesterol, reduces blood pressure, and manages blood sugar levels. It also promotes weight less and lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Aids in digestion: Kiwis contain a component called enzyme which helps in the digestion of proteins in the body and also helps patients suffering from chronic constipation. High source of Vitamin C: Kiwis contain 154 percentage of Vitamin C, which is almost twice that of lemons and oranges. Thus, vitamin C helps in boosting immunity, acts as a powerful antioxidant and is beneficial for skin as well as hair. Ensures quality sleep: Kiwis contain serotonin, which can boost your mood and sleep quality. By increasing serotonin levels in the brain, mood and sleep quality improve. Prevents cancer: Kiwi is particularly suitable for preventing stomach, colon and colon cancer.

Comments