KK death: High antacids found in singer’s body

The autopsy report of Indian singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) – who passed away earlier this week – revealed shocking details about the possible cause of his death.

KK who passed away at the age of 53 shortly after performing at a concert on Tuesday, was probably suffering from heart disease and ignoring it, as suggested by the autopsy report of the singer.

According to the report, KK died of a ‘likely heart attack’ – ‘myocardial infarction’, which could have caused the pumping of blood to his heart to stop. Medical practitioners revealed that high antacids were also found in the deceased’s body, which he was regularly using ‘considering some pain mistaken as a digestive problem’.

The singer’s wife confirmed that he was regularly using antacids due to gastric problems and also suffered pain in his arm and chest before flying to Kolkata for the performance.

A doctor who performed the autopsy said, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life.”

“If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer was performing at the ‘Nazrul Mancha auditorium’ of Kolkata, moments before the untimely demise. He complained of chest pain during the concert and was rushed to the CMRI hospital in the city where was declared dead on arrival.

