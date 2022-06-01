KK demise: Iconic songs by him that made to every 90s kid’s playlist

Celebrated Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known commonly for his stage name, KK, died on Tuesday night at the age of 53.

KK collapsed after performing at a concert in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, and was rushed to the CMRI hospital where was declared dead on arrival.

The prolific singer of the neighboring country had left behind an extensive legacy in the music industry, with songs varying in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali among others.

Let’s have a look back at some of the most iconic songs of KK’s illustrious catalog, one or the other of which were a definite part of any playlist ever created by a 90s-born.

Yaaron

This one had to top of the list of most iconic tracks by KK. The ultimate friendship anthem of the 90s generation was also one of the last songs he sang at the farewell concert.

2. Tadap Tadap Ke

The high-on-emotion track from 1999 Bhansali’s saga, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ turned out to be a voice for every wounded heart. The painful track depicted the varied emotions of heartbroken lovers, with KKs soulful voice being the cherry on top.

3. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

When there is Emraan Hashmi, and KK, and romance, is there anything else needed? The duo has given us some of the most timeless songs of all time, but this one, from Kangana Ranaut’s debut, and Hashmi’s Bollywood breakthrough, was the introduction of the Emraan-KK genre.

4. Beete Lamhe

Let’s agree to it, the list cannot be completed with just one Emraan-KK collab, we definitely need more of this magic.

5. Dus Bahane

This peppy track is definitely inevitable from KKs vast discography, with Bollywood superstars, perfect lyrics, and upbeat music, all supported by Shaan and KKs hypnotizing vocal banter. So much so, that you can’t stop humming to the number even after a decade.

6. Aankhon Me Teri

Can we ever get done with KKs romance? it has to be a unanimous NO. The calm soulful composition, KKs voice, King Khan in the retro avatar, and the global star, Deepika Padukone witnessed by filmy peeps for the first time, the most flawless combo ever.

7. Alvida

This Pritam-KK collaboration, that we can never get enough of, has a separate fan base altogether. And just like each of his songs, the track still feels so fresh in its music and vocals, which many of the latest releases fail to do so.

8. Tu Jo Mila

The heartwarming track might be a bit late for 90s kids’ playlists, however, it was a perfect addition to an already wonderful albeit crucial storyline of Munni, a mute six-year-old girl, in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

9. Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana

Only KK had this talent of empathetic singing, which managed to bring tears to the eyes of listeners but would also maintain that continued smile on the face. There is no singer in the world who could have done justice to this rendition depicting the tale of an angst lover.

10. Khuda Jaane

It would be a crime to not conclude this list with a romantic number, and what better than this one with Bollywood’s favorite real-life couple of that time, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the picturesque location of Sydney.

Let us know what is your favorite track by KK.

